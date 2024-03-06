Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

