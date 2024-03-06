Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Electronics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
