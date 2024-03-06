USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. USD Partners has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

