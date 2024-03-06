VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.19.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
