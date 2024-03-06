Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $317.88. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.03.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

