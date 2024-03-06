Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of FPLPF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

