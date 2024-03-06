Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in February

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of FPLPF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
