Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $774,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 190,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

