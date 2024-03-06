VEEM Ltd (VEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from VEEM’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.
VEEM Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77.
VEEM Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VEEM
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for VEEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.