Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $270.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $221.59 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

