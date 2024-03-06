Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,101 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 9.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 73,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 916,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Ventas stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

