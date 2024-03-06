Vera Bradley (VRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $237.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

