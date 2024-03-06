Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

