Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.40

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.40 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 207628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.