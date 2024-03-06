Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

RBOT opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

