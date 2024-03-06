Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 1st.

VSCO stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 148,165 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

