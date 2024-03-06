Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

