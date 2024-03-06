Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Village Farms International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $80.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,838,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,439 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
