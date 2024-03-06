Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on April 29th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

