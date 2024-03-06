Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

