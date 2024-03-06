Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

