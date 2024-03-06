Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $62,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

