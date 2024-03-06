Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.