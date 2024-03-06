Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 29th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ACV opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

