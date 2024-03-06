Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 29th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:ACV opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
