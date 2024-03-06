Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:VGI opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
