Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 628226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VST

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.