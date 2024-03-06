Vistra (NYSE:VST) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $60.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 628226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
Vistra Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
