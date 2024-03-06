Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 84,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 32,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.