Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 84,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 32,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
