Vroom (VRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.
Vroom Trading Up 3.9 %
Vroom stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. Vroom has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $225.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $25,358.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vroom
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.