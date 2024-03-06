Vroom (VRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

Vroom stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. Vroom has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $225.60.

In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $25,358.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vroom by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Vroom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Vroom by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,848,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,275,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,290,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

