Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.35.

AMC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

