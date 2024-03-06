Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Overweight

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

UDR opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $44.02.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in UDR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UDR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 572,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in UDR by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

