WideOpenWest (WOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect WideOpenWest to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WOW stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $307.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in WideOpenWest by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,307 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOW. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

