William Blair Weighs in on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameresco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ameresco by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

