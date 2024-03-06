Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $366.94

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $366.94 and last traded at $366.94, with a volume of 514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.72.

The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

