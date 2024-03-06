WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.28

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $105.28, with a volume of 2176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,892,000 after buying an additional 489,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,704,000 after buying an additional 1,066,605 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,371,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,303,000 after buying an additional 316,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 575,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,797,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.