WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$220.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

WSP stock opened at C$221.95 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$223.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$198.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$191.72. The firm has a market cap of C$27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

