WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$215.00 to C$244.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WSP Global traded as high as C$221.74 and last traded at C$221.39, with a volume of 11800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$218.93.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$236.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$191.72. The stock has a market cap of C$27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

