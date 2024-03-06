Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 8.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 226,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 680,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

