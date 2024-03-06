Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. 133,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 703,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $642.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

