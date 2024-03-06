Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) versus Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yoshiharu Global has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aramark and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 1 3 10 0 2.64 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Aramark currently has a consensus target price of $33.32, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Aramark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aramark is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

This table compares Aramark and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $18.85 billion 0.43 $674.11 million $2.39 12.98 Yoshiharu Global $9.25 million 0.52 -$3.49 million ($3.40) -1.18

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aramark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.37% 13.45% 2.97% Yoshiharu Global -45.09% -103.00% -28.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Aramark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aramark beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services. It also provides on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising landscaping, transportation, capital program management, payment services, and other facility consulting services relating to building operations. In addition, the company offers concessions, banquet, and catering services; retail services and merchandise sale, recreational, and lodging services; and facility management services at sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Further, it offers correctional food; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It primarily serves business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections, education, healthcare, public institutions, manufacturing, transportation, service, and other industries. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

