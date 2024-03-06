Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

