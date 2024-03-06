Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

