ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.