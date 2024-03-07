12,743 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Citigroup began coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

