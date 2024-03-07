13,804 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,771,950. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.