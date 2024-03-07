20,927 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.