31,942 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after buying an additional 409,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Premier by 4.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,372,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,272,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

