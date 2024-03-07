3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 14.1% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.69. 869,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,684,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

