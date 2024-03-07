511,880 Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 511,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 14.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 117.4% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE GSAT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

