6,310 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $125.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

