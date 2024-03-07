8,016 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.00 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Post

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

