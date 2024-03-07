8,100 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 884,723 shares of company stock worth $111,010,885. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

