89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.04. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,340,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

