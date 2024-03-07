89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 214,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,333,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 956,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 193.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 322,339 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 218.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 428,297 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.